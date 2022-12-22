Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was killed in a crash Wednesday night near Reese Center.

Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500. 68-year-old Santiago Serbin Jr. died at the scene.

According to DPS, Serbin was driving on the wrong side of the road on FM 2378 when another vehicle traveling north attempted to avoid the crash by veering to the right. The vehicles crashed in the roadway killing Serbin. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries and was treated and released on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

