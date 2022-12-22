Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
One killed, one injured in crash near Reese Center, DPS investigating
A Lubbock plumber says if insulation isn't an option to drip your faucets slowly.
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
Lubbock Police Department Shield
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

Latest News

One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigate after person shot, rams into home
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
Missing dog comes home in time for holidays
FILE - This is a map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women