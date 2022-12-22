Local Listings
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country

Man pumping gas
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.

Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesman says, “In Lubbock today we see prices at $2.53 a gallon, a week ago it was $2.55, a year ago it was $2.81 so it is lower than it was a year ago for the holidays, it is lower than it was a month ago.”

Armbruster says Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which may cause more Texans to be on the roadways than expected.

“We could see 8.4 million Texans, it could be just a little bit more just because fuel prices have been higher for much of the year, and in the last few months, we have seen them really come down. We saw heavy travel over Thanksgiving, and we will likely see even more people traveling through the end-of-the-year holiday,” said Armbruster.

The state-wide gas price average is sitting at $2.62 a gallon, 48 cents lower than the national average of $3.10. Armbruster says although diesel prices have dropped in the last month, prices are still up from last year.

If you are traveling to El Paso, Midland-Odessa, or the Metroplex, you can expect to pay a bit more at the pump as these areas are seeing the highest gas prices in the state.

For more information on Texas gas prices click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

