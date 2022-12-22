Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning

Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem

Here’s what we know:

Huge winter storm hits U.S.

Most of the county will deal with extremely cold temperatures

Blizzard warnings are in effect across the northern plains

Find the latest details here:

Government funding bill stalls

Negotiations on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill has been stalled in the Senate

Lawmakers have until tomorrow night to pass a bill and avoid a government shutdown

Read more here:

