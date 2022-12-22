Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home

  • Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning
  • Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem
  • Here’s what we know:

Huge winter storm hits U.S.

  • Most of the county will deal with extremely cold temperatures
  • Blizzard warnings are in effect across the northern plains
  • Find the latest details here:

Government funding bill stalls

  • Negotiations on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill has been stalled in the Senate
  • Lawmakers have until tomorrow night to pass a bill and avoid a government shutdown
  • Read more here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
One killed, one injured in crash near Reese Center, DPS investigating
A Lubbock plumber says if insulation isn't an option to drip your faucets slowly.
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
Lubbock Police Department Shield
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee

Latest News

One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
Homeowners can help ensure cold air isn't getting in, and hot air isn't getting out, by placing...
Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
One killed, one injured in crash near Reese Center, DPS investigating