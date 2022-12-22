Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As extremely frigid temperatures hit the South Plains area, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their home is ready to take on the cold. A large part of that is making sure your pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze and bust, but there are several other cost-efficient ways you can winterize your home.

Justin Aul, Assistant Merchandising Manager at the Home Depot on 50th St., says the store is seeing several more people come in to buy items to prepare their homes. Employees have set up a one-stop shop complete with insulation materials, space heaters, and more at the front of the store.

“Absolutely, I think it’s one of those things that’s like, when you see it, oh, I didn’t even think about coming in there. But you see a customer walking by, ‘Hey, I actually do need those,’” Aul said.

Aul says, unfortunately, more customers will be coming in after the weekend - buying materials to repair the damage. If homeowners don’t take preventative measures to make sure their pipes won’t freeze and bust, he says plumbers will be busy.

“This time of the year, being this close to the holidays, Christmas, there are going to be a lot of plumbers that are going to be overbooked, or unable to fix it, and that could result in your home being without water,” Aul said.

Winterizing your plumbing system includes placing faucet covers over outdoor hose bibs, and installing pipe covers to keep the water flowing. Like with any of the winterization materials, Aul says customers can always ask an associate for help.

“Anytime that you’re coming in, unless you have already kind of worked with these items before, go ahead and grab a sales associate. Let us walk you through them,” Aul said.

Aul says after making sure the outside of your home is ready, start working on the inside. That includes opening cabinets so pipes are exposed to the warm airflow, opening your faucet to a slow drip, and making sure the bottom of your doors and windows are insulated.

“Once your indoor section is warm, you want to make sure that you start looking at doors, you start looking at windows, making sure that your insulation is right. Your threshold on the bottom of your door, try to eliminate any kind of cold air that could be coming in or hot air that could be escaping,” Aul said.

When it comes to getting the home warm in the first place, firefighters recommend staying away from using space heaters. If people have to, they urge plugging them in their own designated outlet, so they don’t overload the circuit. It’s also important to set them up three feet away from any other items.

“They do have the tip-over protection, the overheat protection, but I would always recommend keeping someone in the room when a heater is on, you don’t want the risk of something happening and someone not being in the room,” Aul said.

Firefighters also say to never use an oven or stovetop to heat a home. Another way to stay safe is to have a professional clean and inspect your chimney before lighting a fire.

“If awareness can get out there just to a few more people, that’s our whole goal, everybody is safe during the holiday season here. And again, look out not only for yourself, but for your neighbors,” Aul said.

