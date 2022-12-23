Friday morning top stories: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in roadway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man charged with murder

24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested yesterday for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera

Investigators say she was found dead in the roadway on CR 7700 and CR 2300, south of Woodrow

Read more here: Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow

Winter storm disrupts holiday travel

A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations

The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation

Check the latest forecast: Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US

Shooting victim identified

Police identified a shooting victim found early yesterday morning after a wreck near 39th and Salem

Investigators say Robert Beigen was shot at a home in the 4700 block of 35th St. before the crash

Find the latest developments here: Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

8-year-old hit by car

An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car yesterday near 43rd and Justice Ave.

Police say he was seriously injured after being hit in a daycare parking lot

More here: 8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.