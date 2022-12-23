Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in roadway

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man charged with murder

24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested yesterday for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera

Investigators say she was found dead in the roadway on CR 7700 and CR 2300, south of Woodrow

Read more here: Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow

Winter storm disrupts holiday travel

Shooting victim identified

  • Police identified a shooting victim found early yesterday morning after a wreck near 39th and Salem
  • Investigators say Robert Beigen was shot at a home in the 4700 block of 35th St. before the crash
  • Find the latest developments here: Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

8-year-old hit by car

