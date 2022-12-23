Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Alison

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Alison KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month now.

She is a very loving and easygoing girl . She is also quiet and loyal. Alison is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay.

