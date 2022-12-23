Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

The Lady Raiders hosted UC Riverside as they look for their 10th straight win.

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freshman Bailey Maupin led the team in scoring with 11. Jazmaine Lewis was 2nd in scoring with 10. Bryn Gerlich was 3rd in scoring with 9. Ella Tofaeono led the team in rebounds with 6, followed by Jasmine Shavers with 5, and Katie Ferrell with 4 rebounds.

UC Riverside’s Anna Blount led the Highlanders in scoring with 10, and also totaled 5 rebounds. Texas Tech held the Highlanders to only shooting 30% from the field.

The Lady Raiders won 59-38 for their 10th straight win, putting them 11-1 overall, the best record in the Big 12.

38 points is the fewest points they’ve held their opponent to in three years. This win tied for the total number of wins they had all of last season.

The Lady Raiders will host Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday, December 27th at 2 p.m. This will be the second to last game in the 8-game home stand for the Lady Raiders.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously...
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

Latest News

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech announces signing of Rusty Staats
Hannah Anderson and team, Red Raider soccer
Hannah Anderson named Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech knocks off Houston Christian
Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the...
Texas Tech rolls Jackson State in HBCU Roundball Classic