The Lady Raiders hosted UC Riverside as they look for their 10th straight win.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freshman Bailey Maupin led the team in scoring with 11. Jazmaine Lewis was 2nd in scoring with 10. Bryn Gerlich was 3rd in scoring with 9. Ella Tofaeono led the team in rebounds with 6, followed by Jasmine Shavers with 5, and Katie Ferrell with 4 rebounds.

UC Riverside’s Anna Blount led the Highlanders in scoring with 10, and also totaled 5 rebounds. Texas Tech held the Highlanders to only shooting 30% from the field.

The Lady Raiders won 59-38 for their 10th straight win, putting them 11-1 overall, the best record in the Big 12.

38 points is the fewest points they’ve held their opponent to in three years. This win tied for the total number of wins they had all of last season.

The Lady Raiders will host Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday, December 27th at 2 p.m. This will be the second to last game in the 8-game home stand for the Lady Raiders.

