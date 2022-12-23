Local Listings
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling...
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon.

Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR.

There were no injuries reported, but LFR says 13 adults and 10 juveniles were displaced and requested assistance from the Red Cross.

A busted water pipe is reportedly the cause of the ceiling collapse.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

