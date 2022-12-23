Lubbock man arrested, facing 18 counts of child pornography-related charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has shared preliminary information in its ongoing investigation that led to the arrest of Jeremy Ryan Warren, 30, for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

At approximately 7:55 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Warren on 43rd and Iola after receiving a cyber tip confirming images and files depicting child pornography. The cyber tip was initially received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC then forwarded the tip to the Texas Department of Public Safety who initiated an investigation and identified Warren as the suspect responsible for possessing the images.

Warren is facing nine counts of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Warren is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

