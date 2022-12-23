Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock man arrested, facing 18 counts of child pornography-related charges

Jeremy Ryan Warren, 30
Jeremy Ryan Warren, 30(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has shared preliminary information in its ongoing investigation that led to the arrest of Jeremy Ryan Warren, 30, for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

At approximately 7:55 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Warren on 43rd and Iola after receiving a cyber tip confirming images and files depicting child pornography. The cyber tip was initially received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC then forwarded the tip to the Texas Department of Public Safety who initiated an investigation and identified Warren as the suspect responsible for possessing the images.

Warren is facing nine counts of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Warren is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously...
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

Latest News

Open Door
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LPD SWAT
SWAT called to aparment complex on E 4th Street
Santa Land opens every year from December 10 through December 23rd.
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
Jesus Ortiz Hernandez, 42
Hobbs man accused of damaging churches