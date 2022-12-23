Local Listings
Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in the roadway after a crash Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to CR 7700 and CR 2300 for reports of a crash with a pedestrian.

Investigators determined a woman, identified at 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera, had been lying in the roadway before being struck by the vehicle.

24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested Thursday in the 2100 block of 4th Street.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with murder. A bond has not yet been set.

Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)

