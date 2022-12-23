Man indicted for aggravated assault
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after participating in a fight last October that sent one person to the hospital.
On October 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of County Road 7300 in reference to a fight.
A male victim was taken to UMC after deputies found him injured and laying on the ground.
Through the initial investigation, deputies determined a fight occurred between the victim and another individual, later identified as Cruz.
Cruz was taken into custody without incident where he remains on a $7,500 bond.
Immigration Customs Enforcement later added a detainer hold on Cruz.
A trial date has not been set at this time.
