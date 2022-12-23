Local Listings
Man indicted for aggravated assault

Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44
Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after participating in a fight last October that sent one person to the hospital.

On October 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of County Road 7300 in reference to a fight.

A male victim was taken to UMC after deputies found him injured and laying on the ground.

Through the initial investigation, deputies determined a fight occurred between the victim and another individual, later identified as Cruz.

Cruz was taken into custody without incident where he remains on a $7,500 bond.

Immigration Customs Enforcement later added a detainer hold on Cruz.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

