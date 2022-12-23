Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in.

Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.

“No one has to be out on the streets in the dangerously cold weather,” CEO of Open Door Chad Wheeler said.

That’s partly due to Open Door bringing people in as sub-freezing temperatures move through the South Plains. Wheeler says the non-profit will keep its doors open 24 hours through Saturday.

“Having a warm place to go is just so huge right now,” Wheeler said. “So people are really grateful. It just helps them have some respite and have a little bit of relief from the other challenges of the week and the time.”

Dean Thomas is just one person taking shelter at Open Door. He says he’s experienced freezing temperatures without anywhere to go before.

“It’s terrible. I dealt with it, I did,” Thomas said. “Kept my good faith in the good lord that he helps me make it through it.

He says it’s good to know there is a place where people can go to get off the street and get a warm meal.

“I know I can come here and have fun,” Thomas said. “Play dominos and stay warm and eat food. It’s a very great feeling.”

The rest of the Lubbock community is doing its part as well. Lunch was provided by Chic-Fil-A with other community members expected to bring lunch and dinner in the coming days.

“When it’s freezing cold like this it gets everybody’s attention,” Wheeler said. “So this morning within the first few hours of the morning we had calls coming in from individuals and businesses saying how can they help.”

Although some of the donations coming in this week stem from the impact of extreme weather, Wheeler says assistance is needed year-round to keep these services available.

“It’s really cold today but people need support every day, and open door provides a place for people to go every day of the year,” Wheeler said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.