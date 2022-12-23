Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously...
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow

Latest News

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks...
NORAD: Arctic blast won't derail Santa's travels
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops