SWAT called to aparment complex on E 4th Street

LPD SWAT
LPD SWAT(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The LPD SWAT team has been called to an apartment complex on E. 4th Street and is currently clearing a unit in the complex.

According to LPD, officers were called to the location at 2:25 p.m. The reasons for the SWAT call-out are not known at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

