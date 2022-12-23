Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

“Top Gun: Maverick” voted favorite movie of the year, survey finds

Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.
Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.(GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGATALKER / TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - The fans have spoken and voted “Top Gun: Maverick” their favorite movie of the year.

A OnePoll survey found that 19% of movie fans selected Tom Cruise’s box office hit as their No. 1 movie in 2022, making it the most popular choice among those polled.

And fans weren’t the only ones who walked away impressed.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has reportedly brought in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide while receiving two Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as the title of Best Film by the National Board of Review.

Cruise recently thanked all of his fans on social media for “coming out to the theaters” and supporting “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Other films that received votes from fans included “Jurassic World: Dominion” (17%), Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” (15%), and “The Whale” (11%).

According to the survey, 2,000 people participated in the poll.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Warrant reveals details after Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student
DPS is investigating a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500 that left one...
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Lubbock that left a pedestrian seriously...
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
A mother in Hale Center is shocked to learn of alleged improper relationship between a teacher...
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son
One person was seriously injured after someone was shot then drove into a home near 39th Street...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

Latest News

FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to aparment complex on E 4th Street