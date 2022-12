LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays.

Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Lubbock police say there are no injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

