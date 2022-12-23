Local Listings
Two killed in early morning mobile home fire in West Lubbock County

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were killed in a mobile home fire early Friday morning in West Lubbock County.

Around 2:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a structure fire at 10619 PR 6860. Deputies arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found an RV behind the mobile home was also fully engulfed.

Shallowater Fire Department, West Carlisle Fire, Wolfforth Fire Department, EMS and the State Fire Marshal’s Office all assisted.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

