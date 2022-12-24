Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business.

At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.

It took plumbers most of the morning to repair all of the damage.

Store Manager Chris Acebedo said, “We didn’t have any major equipment get damaged thankfully, so the cost will be in the thousands just for the plumbing. Of cours, the workers as well, but we’re waiting on the guys who do our sprinkler work to see what that’s going to cost us, but it’s going to be in the thousands for sure.”

Acebedo says thankfully, he was able to send customers and workers to other Discount Tire locations to get everyone the help they needed until the location on South University reopens.

