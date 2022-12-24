Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week.

Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the United Supermarket at 82nd and Frankford.

He says the cold doesn’t bother him because it’s something he loves. His favorite part is when the kids come by to donate. He says it shows him they will be givers in the future.

“Especially the little kids, because the parents are training them for later years,” Lockridge said.

He enjoys seeing the little ones give, since most of his family lives in another state.

“Nearly all my grandkids live in Topeka, Kansas,” Lockridge said. “So, I don’t get to see many little ones.”

Lockridge retired four years ago. He grew up on a farm, so he is used to always staying busy. Lockridge decided becoming a Bellringer for the Salvation Army was the perfect hobby, and a way for him to help a greater cause.

“These people right here [Salvation Army] do lots of good in Lubbock, Texas for people that need it, and I feel like I have a little bit of a way of doing that,” Lockridge said. “So, that’s the main reason I do it.”

Lee is happy to spread some holiday cheer by saying “Merry Christmas” to Christmas dinner shoppers at United.

“I just enjoy doing it,” Lockridge said. “Look at all these crazy people I get to visit with.”

He says it warms his heart to see how many people stop by with donations.

“Somebody come through one day and put a $100 bill in there, and then I’ve had two big checks given to this pot,” Lockridge said.

So, he was very excited to fill up the kettle and take it back to the Salvation Army.

People are just happy to see him smiling in his Santa hat, ringing the bell again for another year. Tim McCullar, the Store Director for United Supermarkets at 82nd and Frankford, says he admires what Lockridge does.

“You really got to appreciate that dedication, and he more than any of us knows the commitment to community,” McCullar said. “Being that age and still want to do that, use his free time, we think is just great.”

Lee asks all Lubbockites to put money in the red kettles around town.

Friday was his last day for the 2022 season, but Lockridge says he will return with his Santa hat and bell next year when he’s 91.

