Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q

Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead.

Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Akecia Ramirez, was traveling north in the 4500 block of Avenue Q. Ramirez lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway striking a pole barricade and multiple vehicles in a car lot before rolling over and striking a light pole.

Ramirez was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. 32-year-old Jenny Ybarra, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene. A second passenger, 34-year-old Elias Ramirez, was given medical treatment for moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow
This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher
Two people were killed in a mobile home fire early Friday morning in West Lubbock County.
Two killed in early morning mobile home fire in West Lubbock County

Latest News

Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver...
Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City
Lee Lockridge, 90-year-old bellringer for Lubbock Salvation Army.
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
90-year-old bellringer for Salvation Army
90-year-old bellringer for Salvation Army
The Southwest Power Pool grid conditions chart shows current advisories and alerts
Bailey County bracing for potential power outages as SPP sets new record for energy use