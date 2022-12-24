Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver City.

Fire crews from Denver City, Plains, Seagraves, and Seminole were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found a large structure “fully involved.”

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and all personnel have been accounted for.

Plains VFD says the tires are expected to burn for days, continuing to produce fire and smoke in the area. Please watch for emergency vehicles in the area, but there is no need to call 911.

