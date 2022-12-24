Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City

Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver...
Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver City.(Plains VFD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver City.

Fire crews from Denver City, Plains, Seagraves, and Seminole were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found a large structure “fully involved.”

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and all personnel have been accounted for.

Plains VFD says the tires are expected to burn for days, continuing to produce fire and smoke in the area. Please watch for emergency vehicles in the area, but there is no need to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow
This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher
Two people were killed in a mobile home fire early Friday morning in West Lubbock County.
Two killed in early morning mobile home fire in West Lubbock County

Latest News

Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
Lee Lockridge, 90-year-old bellringer for Lubbock Salvation Army.
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
90-year-old bellringer for Salvation Army
90-year-old bellringer for Salvation Army
The Southwest Power Pool grid conditions chart shows current advisories and alerts
Bailey County bracing for potential power outages as SPP sets new record for energy use