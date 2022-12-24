Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day

By Patricia Perry
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Sunday for those who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas Day.

The owner of the bookstore, Brianne Van Reenen, says she wanted her store to be a place people can come relax.

“We know a lot of introverts and bookworms that come through the book shop, and whatever life circumstances you may have, we just wanted to be able to extend a warm welcome,” Van Reenen said.

The holidays can be full of joy, or longing for someone near. Van Reenen says she understands that feeling of missing someone around Christmas.

“Our family is kind of scattered, and so it would require us to travel, or if we have family that is already traveling and we couldn’t join them because of the book shop - we want to be open during the holidays for retail and such,” Van Reenen said.

Her family, who is in town, needed something new. Van Reenen said this was the perfect opportunity to open the doors to those who feel the same way.

“We really just wanted a new tradition that was for us and for our family, and we thought that creating a community space, which is really what we want to do in the book shop to begin with, was a grand idea to be able to share that - particularly on Christmas Day,” Van Reenen said.

For the second year in a row, Lubbockites can go to Wild Lark Books on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. to enjoy finger foods, drinks, and maybe make some new friends.

You can find the store near downtown Lubbock at 513 Broadway Street.

“Come be amongst stories and share the stories of others in the community,” Van Reenen said.

If reading isn’t for you, Van Reenen says the community surrounding Wild Lark Books includes artists of all kinds.

“But that doesn’t just have to be readers, stories come in all forms and mediums from painting, to music, to dance,” Van Reenen said. “It’s really just a form of expression that is meant to communicate and draw people together.”

She says there is no agenda and it’s very come and go either by yourself, with friends, or your family.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
Isaiah Sanchez, 24, is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow
This booking photo shows Chris Beard.
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
KCBD Investigates: Feds now involved in investigation against former Hale Center ISD teacher
Two people were killed in a mobile home fire early Friday morning in West Lubbock County.
Two killed in early morning mobile home fire in West Lubbock County

Latest News

Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver...
Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City
Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
Lee Lockridge, 90-year-old bellringer for Lubbock Salvation Army.
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
90-year-old bellringer for Salvation Army
90-year-old bellringer for Salvation Army