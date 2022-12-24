Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Sunday for those who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas Day.

The owner of the bookstore, Brianne Van Reenen, says she wanted her store to be a place people can come relax.

“We know a lot of introverts and bookworms that come through the book shop, and whatever life circumstances you may have, we just wanted to be able to extend a warm welcome,” Van Reenen said.

The holidays can be full of joy, or longing for someone near. Van Reenen says she understands that feeling of missing someone around Christmas.

“Our family is kind of scattered, and so it would require us to travel, or if we have family that is already traveling and we couldn’t join them because of the book shop - we want to be open during the holidays for retail and such,” Van Reenen said.

Her family, who is in town, needed something new. Van Reenen said this was the perfect opportunity to open the doors to those who feel the same way.

“We really just wanted a new tradition that was for us and for our family, and we thought that creating a community space, which is really what we want to do in the book shop to begin with, was a grand idea to be able to share that - particularly on Christmas Day,” Van Reenen said.

For the second year in a row, Lubbockites can go to Wild Lark Books on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. to enjoy finger foods, drinks, and maybe make some new friends.

You can find the store near downtown Lubbock at 513 Broadway Street.

“Come be amongst stories and share the stories of others in the community,” Van Reenen said.

If reading isn’t for you, Van Reenen says the community surrounding Wild Lark Books includes artists of all kinds.

“But that doesn’t just have to be readers, stories come in all forms and mediums from painting, to music, to dance,” Van Reenen said. “It’s really just a form of expression that is meant to communicate and draw people together.”

She says there is no agenda and it’s very come and go either by yourself, with friends, or your family.

