Windy and warmer for Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While I wish I could channel my inner Cary Allen and give everyone a weather poem for Christmas Eve, I’m not that talented and I don’t want any of my former English teachers mad at me on Christmas Eve.

But the night is here! Santa is making his way around the world and as of writing this just shy of 5 o’clock tonight, Santa has delivered nearly 4 billion presents worldwide and is making his way over Africa right now.

It looks like Santa is going to have nice weather across the South Plains tonight. Winds will be very light and the skies clear. Now, it will still be cold, but not nearly as bitterly cold as we’ve seen these last 48 hours. We’ll be down to about 19 for Christmas morning. Really, nothing those reindeer can’t handle.

For Christmas Day, winds are going to try and pick up a little bit. Like the reindeer the night before, these winds won’t be anything we can’t handle. About 20 mph or so. The good news is that the direction is shifting more out of the southwest. That’s going to help us begin a nice warm up. We’ll see the mid-50s, which is about normal for this time of year.

As the week goes along, winds will gradually escalate to Wednesday, which will be a legitimate windy day with some wind gusts in the neighborhood of 40mph. With those winds, even warmer air and the possibility we could hit or get close to 70 degrees in one of the final days of 2022.

At the end of the week, we might have enough moisture and lift to give us a few showers for Friday. I’m not confident in the models just yet, but enough so that we’ll but a 10% chance of rain in the forecast and keep an eye on it.

Merry Christmas Everyone!

