Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Boil water notice for Morton as they fix water line break

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by City of Morton

Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Morton public water system #0400001 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Veronica Olguin or Randy George at 806-266-8850 or in person at 201 E Wilson Ave, Morton, TX.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
List of Lubbock restaurants, stores open on Christmas Day
Local business pipes burst
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Latest News

Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Christmas.
Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day
Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver...
Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City
Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
Lee Lockridge, 90-year-old bellringer for Lubbock Salvation Army.
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army