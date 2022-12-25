Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact

Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and Clyde Brazell has been...
Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and Clyde Brazell has been there since the beginning.(Andrew Wood, KJTV)
By Kurt Kiser
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning.

“Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.

While Impact still serves its traditional hot meals at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights, the faith-based community does so much more.

“We offer spiritual food, clothing and health care. Health care is for the uninsured,” says Wanda Brunson, Lubbock Impact director of operations, “We have the clinic, we partner with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and then we have our optometry and our dental clinic as well.”

Clyde is also a a builder. So far, he’s remodeled the current kitchen, and has renovated some of the former church facilities.

“When we started the medical part of it, I remodeled the choir rooms and the robe rooms,” he says, “And then when they started the dental upstairs, I redid all that.”

Clyde has his most-important job on Wednesdays.

“They call me the bouncer,” he jokes. “I work in the main hallway up there, and make sure that when class is going on, we don’t allow anybody to go up for the classes there.”

While he may be the gatekeeper, he’s also a person who others, inside or outside the organization, can warm up to.

“Clyde is a very kind, loving man. The children that come here just love him,” Brunson says. “It’s ‘Hi Mr. Clyde, Mr. Clyde!.’ He’s a fixture here, and we just appreciate everything he does.”

Brazell doesn’t expect to give up his role anytime in the future.

“I’ve just always been a person that likes to give and help somebody,” he says, “And as long as I’m able to do it,I will stay and do it!”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
List of Lubbock restaurants, stores open on Christmas Day
Local business pipes burst
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Latest News

Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Christmas.
Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day
Lee Lockridge, 90-year-old bellringer for Lubbock Salvation Army.
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
The Fibermax Center for Discovery announced more than $2.5 million in donations will go towards...
Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park to get new children’s wing
Source: KCBD Video
New wing for kids at Fibermax museum