1 seriously injured in Christmas Night shooting
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A shooting Christmas Night left one person seriously injured in Northeast Lubbock.
LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street for a report of gunshots in the area.
The shooting occurred just after 11:45 p.m.
One person was found seriously injured and taken to UMC for treatment.
Police are still investigating the incident.
