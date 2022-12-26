1 seriously injured in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A shooting Christmas Night left one person seriously injured in Northeast Lubbock.

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street for a report of gunshots in the area.

The shooting occurred just after 11:45 p.m.

One person was found seriously injured and taken to UMC for treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.

