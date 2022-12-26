Local Listings
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue.

Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two others were left with minor injuries.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work to investigate and clear the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

