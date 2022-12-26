4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue.

Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two others were left with minor injuries.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work to investigate and clear the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

