LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street.

LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

