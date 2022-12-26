Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain

FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – A dog abandoned at the airport in San Francisco has found its forever home with a United Airlines captain.

The dog named Polaris arrived at the airport with someone traveling from an international destination, but the flyer chose to continue without his animal, according to a news release from the San Franciso SPCA.

United Airlines worked to make sure the puppy was cared for and completed the necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United.

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.

The airline hosted a celebratory adoption party at the airport and donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA to support their efforts to help animals all year long.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
List of Lubbock restaurants, stores open on Christmas Day
Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident...
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
Local business pipes burst
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

Latest News

East 4th Street shooting
1 seriously injured in Christmas Night shooting
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better...
More than 10,000 without power after Wash. state substations attacked
Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, December 24, 2022,...
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near airbase