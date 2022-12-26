Lubbock feels affects of national travel issues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citing staffing shortages, equipment failure, and adverse weather conditions, another punishing day of holiday travel is gearing up after an already tumultuous period of delays and cancellations.

More than 17,000 flights have been canceled since Wednesday, according to CNBC. While the effects of the severe winter storm have been felt among all major airlines, Southwest appears to be particularly strained by it.

On Monday alone, Southwest canceled 5,471 flights and delayed 16,605 flights, according to FlightAware.

At Lubbock’s Preston Smith, nine Southwest flights have been canceled and one has been delayed.

This near-total collapse comes after a rather polished performance during the Thanksgiving weekend.

In an interview with MSNBC, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg issued a warning that while the airlines performed admirably during Thanksgiving, especially after a dismal summer, airlines would experience issues during the holiday, citing a “once in a generation” snowstorm.

And it’s true, across the U.S., airlines and airports have reported broken equipment, displaced staff, non-ideal flight conditions, frozen runways, and evacuated control towers as catalysts for the delays and cancellations.

Additionally, airlines will often proactively delay or cancel flights to avoid having planes and crews in non-ideal locations, though it complicates the recovery time from a major storm like the one that hammered the northeast through the holiday weekend.

As airlines, and especially Southwest, regroup to form an after-action report, spurned travelers will surely be wondering what steps can and will be taken to help mitigate travel issues in the future.

