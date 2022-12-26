Milder weather to end the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase.

Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, a few more clouds, more wind, and a little warmer. Winds will increase to about 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Tuesday’s highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Wednesday will be cloudier, windier, and warmer. Under a partly sunny sky, winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph common. At times, winds of 25 to 35 and gusts around 45 mph will occur.

The winds over the next several days will contribute to an elevated wildfire danger. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are NO BURN days. There may be blowing dust, especially Wednesday.

Our late week sky will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s both Thursday and Friday. There will be a slight chance of light rain Friday through Sunday, New Year’s Day.

