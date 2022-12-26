Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Milder weather to end the year

By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase.

This week temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase.
This week temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase.(KCBD First Alert)

Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December.

Sunny today and breezy today. Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December.
Sunny today and breezy today. Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December.(KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow, Tuesday, a few more clouds, more wind, and a little warmer. Winds will increase to about 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Tuesday’s highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Wednesday will be cloudier, windier, and warmer. Under a partly sunny sky, winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph common. At times, winds of 25 to 35 and gusts around 45 mph will occur.

This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week's extreme cold....
This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week's extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase.(KCBD First Alert)

The winds over the next several days will contribute to an elevated wildfire danger. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are NO BURN days. There may be blowing dust, especially Wednesday.

Our late week sky will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s both Thursday and Friday. There will be a slight chance of light rain Friday through Sunday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
List of Lubbock restaurants, stores open on Christmas Day
Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night.
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
LPD SWAT
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident...
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
Local business pipes burst
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

Latest News

Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Dec. 26
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Dec. 13
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Dec. 26
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Dec. 26
7-day temp trend
Warmer temperatures for last week of December
Source: KCBD Video
Windy and warmer for Christmas Day