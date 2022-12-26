Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting.

Police were called to Northeast Lubbock for reports of gunfire

One person was taken to UMC for their injuries

More here: 1 seriously injured in Christmas Night shooting

The City of Morton is under a boil water notice.

Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city

The break occurred about a block from Main Street

Details here: Boil water notice for Morton as they fix water line break

Ukrainians are spending the holidays in frigid temperatures and darkness.

The biggest religion in both Ukraine and Russia is Orthodox Christianity

Ukraine still lit up the Capital’s Christmas Tree, running on a generator

The story continues: Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

