Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting.

The City of Morton is under a boil water notice.

Ukrainians are spending the holidays in frigid temperatures and darkness.

