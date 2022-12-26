Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,
One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting.
- Police were called to Northeast Lubbock for reports of gunfire
- One person was taken to UMC for their injuries
- More here: 1 seriously injured in Christmas Night shooting
The City of Morton is under a boil water notice.
- Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city
- The break occurred about a block from Main Street
- Details here: Boil water notice for Morton as they fix water line break
Ukrainians are spending the holidays in frigid temperatures and darkness.
- The biggest religion in both Ukraine and Russia is Orthodox Christianity
- Ukraine still lit up the Capital’s Christmas Tree, running on a generator
- The story continues: Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
