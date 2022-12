LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue.

LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported.

Motorists are advised to use caution when in the area.

