Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East 4th Street shooting
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
South Loop and Quaker crash
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
Jesse Tennison talking to costumers
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
Lubbock Police Department
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Lubbock Police Department
Three vehicle crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289
Maryland kayakers helped rescue a pilot.
Rescuers use kayaks to reach pilot after crash in icy creek
LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with...
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured