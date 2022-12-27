Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back.

Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it and buys toys for Toys for Tots and puts it in the box.”

Jesse has been unhoused for over a year, spending his days trying to make others smile.

“He is just doing great things, he opens doors for the costumers that come in and out of the store all day and tells them God bless them,” said King.

When we asked Jesse why he stays at this particular location and why he gives away the money he receives, his answer was simple.

Jesse says, “All I know is that if God gives me a gift and my heart feels like I need to help somebody, that’s what I am going to do because that is all we have is each other.”

Jesse says it is his faith and the generosity of the people he meets that get him through.

“I have not been hungry, I have not been cold, I have not wanted or needed for nothing,” said Tennison.

Jesse makes handmade crosses and gives them out for free to remind those in passing that materialistic things are not what life is about.

“My life is dedicated to helping people, being kind, and trying to be an example for those who need it. Sometimes just say hi, just smile or wave at somebody. It makes a difference,” said Tennison.

