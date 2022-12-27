Local Listings
Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl

By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston.

Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship.

KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk as the Red Raiders went on for a 5-2 win over the Rebels to win the Rodeo Bowl.

Seven years ago tonight, Texas Tech lost to LSU 4-3 in the Rodeo Bowl. LSU won the Texas Bowl game as well.

In 2012, Texas Tech lost the Rodeo Bowl to Minnesota but went on to win the game.

It was a fun event for both teams, who enjoyed a BBQ meal afterward.

Texas Tech faces Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Wednesday night in Houston in the Texas Bowl.

