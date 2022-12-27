Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak.

LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.

LPD reports that one person sustained moderate injuries from the crash.

Motorists should be aware that emergency responders have closed down northbound traffic from Southeast Loop 289 to East Loop 289 as crews clear the crash.

