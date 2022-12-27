Local Listings
Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Winds will switch to the southwest and become breezy tomorrow around 20-25 mph. Some slightly stronger gusts are possible. This will help temperatures warm up a bit more tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Even warmer on Wednesday with a high of 70. Winds will be a bit stronger from the southwest around 25 mph. Some blowing dust will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Slightly cooler for the rest of the workweek, but still above average temps. Mostly dry through the workweek with slight rain chances Friday through the holiday weekend. Breezy winds continue for us as well through the week.

