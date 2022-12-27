Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Three vehicle crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on Slide Road just inside South Loop 289 for a three-vehicle crash that, thankfully, resulted in no injuries.

LPD received the call at 3:47 p.m. Wreckers were called to tow away two of the vehicles.

Responders closed the southbound lanes in order to allow crews to clear the crash.

Motorists should find alternate routes to their destination if possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East 4th Street shooting
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
South Loop and Quaker crash
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
Jesse Tennison talking to costumers
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
Lubbock Police Department
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with...
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
Lubbock Police Department
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
South Loop and Quaker crash
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured