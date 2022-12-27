Three vehicle crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on Slide Road just inside South Loop 289 for a three-vehicle crash that, thankfully, resulted in no injuries.

LPD received the call at 3:47 p.m. Wreckers were called to tow away two of the vehicles.

Responders closed the southbound lanes in order to allow crews to clear the crash.

Motorists should find alternate routes to their destination if possible.

