Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting

  • 20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night
  • If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000
  • Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights today

El Paso migrants camp cleared

