Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights

Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting

20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night

If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000

Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights today

Those impacted will not be able to re-book a flight with the airline until Friday

Recent winter weather across the U.S. is being blamed for the cancellations

Read more here: Lubbock feels effects of national travel issues

El Paso migrants camp cleared

Migrant camps in El Paso has been cleared as the city deals with a new wave of border crossings

City buses were also on scene to provide shelter for some of the migrants while a van shuttled others to the civic center

Read the latest here: Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

