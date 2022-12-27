Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting
- 20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night
- If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000
- Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights today
- Those impacted will not be able to re-book a flight with the airline until Friday
- Recent winter weather across the U.S. is being blamed for the cancellations
- Read more here: Lubbock feels effects of national travel issues
El Paso migrants camp cleared
- Migrant camps in El Paso has been cleared as the city deals with a new wave of border crossings
- City buses were also on scene to provide shelter for some of the migrants while a van shuttled others to the civic center
- Read the latest here: Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
