UMC Physicians hosting job fair

UMC Physicians Job Fair flyer
UMC Physicians Job Fair flyer(University Medical Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond.

A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.

UMC is hiring for the following positions:

  • LVN
  • CNA/CMA
  • Patient Care Technician
  • Customer Service Advocate
  • Radiology/Labratory Technician
  • Referral Coordinator
  • Advanced Practice Provider
  • Biller
  • Coder
  • Revenue Cycle Management
  • Primary Care Follow-Up
  • Specialty Follow-Up
  • Follow-Up Supervisor
  • Secondary Claims Specialist
  • Payment Poster

Interested individuals can enter the building through City Bank’s main entrance and head to the basement. People are encouraged to bring their resumes. On-site interviews may also be available.

