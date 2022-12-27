UMC Physicians hosting job fair
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond.
A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.
UMC is hiring for the following positions:
- LVN
- CNA/CMA
- Patient Care Technician
- Customer Service Advocate
- Radiology/Labratory Technician
- Referral Coordinator
- Advanced Practice Provider
- Biller
- Coder
- Revenue Cycle Management
- Primary Care Follow-Up
- Specialty Follow-Up
- Follow-Up Supervisor
- Secondary Claims Specialist
- Payment Poster
Interested individuals can enter the building through City Bank’s main entrance and head to the basement. People are encouraged to bring their resumes. On-site interviews may also be available.
