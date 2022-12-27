UMC Physicians hosting job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Physicians is looking to fill a few positions, medical and beyond.

A job fair will be hosted on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a release. It will be located in the Griffith Center at City Bank at 5219 City Bank Pkwy.

UMC is hiring for the following positions:

LVN

CNA/CMA

Patient Care Technician

Customer Service Advocate

Radiology/Labratory Technician

Referral Coordinator

Advanced Practice Provider

Biller

Coder

Revenue Cycle Management

Primary Care Follow-Up

Specialty Follow-Up

Follow-Up Supervisor

Secondary Claims Specialist

Payment Poster

Interested individuals can enter the building through City Bank’s main entrance and head to the basement. People are encouraged to bring their resumes. On-site interviews may also be available.

