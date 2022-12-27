Local Listings
Vitalant offering a big incentive for blood donors

Someone donating blood(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 units of blood are used across the South Plains every single day, Vitalant is in need of all blood types.

Brandon Baker with Vitalant says around the holidays it sees fewer donors, causing the blood supply in our area to dwindle.

Baker says, “These weeks in and around the holidays is actually the lowest blood supply that we have throughout the year. There is a specific need for any O donors, so O positive is actually the most common blood type which means it is the most common in hospital patients too. O negative can be given to anybody, it is a universal blood donor,” said Baker.

The process of donating is simple if you are over the age of 16 and deemed healthy by Vitalant’s staff you can give blood. Baker says with Lubbock being a medical hub, you may be helping your neighbor in need.

“You come in and give something of yourself to help those hospital patients because here in our West Texas area we use a lot of blood,” Baker said.

When you donate blood you might help to save a life, but if you are on the fence about donating, Vitalant is offering a pretty big incentive.

“Anyone who comes in to donate we have a big drawing for a big game coming up at the end of January, the start of February so kind of tease that out there,” said Baker.

Although Vitalant is keeping the big prize under wraps, we can say that if you donate from now until January 20th you may win a trip to the big game, where the winning team receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“So other than just giving from the heart, there are also other good reasons to give blood right now,” Baker said.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit the Vitalant Lubbock location at 2523 48th St, Lubbock, TX 79413, or make an appointment online.

