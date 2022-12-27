Local Listings
Warmer but windy South Plains forecast

By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average.

Today's winds will help push afternoon high temperatures to about seven to eight degrees above...
Today's winds will help push afternoon high temperatures to about seven to eight degrees above average for the date.(KCBD First Alert)

Wind speeds will diminish this evening, but will remain breezy overnight. It will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Wednesday morning lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be cloudier, windier, and warmer. Under a partly sunny sky, winds will increase to about 25 to 35 mph. Gusts around 40 to 45 mph are likely, with gusts near 50 mph possible. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Sustained wind speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph today and 25 to 35 mph at times...
Sustained wind speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph today and 25 to 35 mph at times tomorrow. Stronger gusts are likely.(KCBD First Alert)

There may be blowing dust, especially Wednesday.

The winds over the next several days will contribute to an elevated wildfire danger. Today through at least Thursday are NO BURN days.

Temperatures will dip Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will peak in the upper 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. The wind will bring...
A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. The wind will bring warmer afternoons, for a while.(KCBD First Alert)

A slight chance of showers returns Friday and again Sunday, New Year’s Day, and Monday. Current data supports light rain with temperatures above freezing.

For our latest outlook, take a look at our 10-Day Forecast. It’s available 24-7 right here on our Weather Page as well as in our KCBD Weather app. Download the app for free from your app or play store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

