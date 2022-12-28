Chad Seay recognized for his service to the county

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - County Judge Curtis Parrish thanked Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay for his four years of service in a ceremony earlier today.

This morning was Seay’s last meeting representing the northwest portion of Lubbock County. Judge Parrish presented him with a plaque honoring his work over the past four years.

Seay’s replacement is Jordan Rackler, a volunteer firefighter from Shallowater. He won the March primary by fewer than 100 votes and he ran unopposed in November.

Rackler will take the oath of office at January’s first Commissioner meeting.

