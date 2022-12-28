Local Listings
City of Morton boil water notice rescinded

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Morton has issued a notice stating the boil notice put into effect on December 23 has been rescinded, citing it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The boil water notice was implemented after a water line break.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Veronica Olguin or Randy George at 806-266-8850 or in person at 201 E Wilson Ave, Morton, TX.

