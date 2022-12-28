Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Dickens County crypto facility sells after less than 6 months in operation

Argo Blockchain facility
Argo Blockchain facility(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A flagship crypto-mining facility in Dickens County announced it is selling to a Canadian-based firm. The facility has only been operating for less-than six months.

The Argo Blockchain announcement came in early-morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Chief executive, Peter Wall, posted a video of the announcement on YouTube.

The flagship Helios facility will now be under the ownership of Galaxy Digital Holdings. The sale was for $65 million.

The Texas Spur reports, this will allow Argo Blockchain to avoid bankruptcy and reduce debt. The Dickens County facility has only been operating for less-than six months.

“This transaction with Galaxy is a transformational one for Argo and benefits the Company in several ways,” Wall said in an online statement. “It reduces our debt by $41 million (£34 million) and provides us with a stronger balance sheet and enhanced liquidity to help ensure continued operations through the ongoing bear market.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Jesse Tennison talking to costumers
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with...
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured

Latest News

The Christmas tree memorial at the corner of Ave. L and 30th St. honors lost loved ones, who a...
Lubbock woman recreates Christmas tree memorial honoring ‘difference makers’
Honoring 'Difference Makers'
Honoring 'Difference Makers'
The Solid Waste Director says this is a great way to create good-smelling mulch for gardeners...
Lubbock Solid Waste wants your Christmas trees
Live Christmas tree recycling
Live Christmas tree recycling