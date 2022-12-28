Local Listings
A dusty Spring-like forecast

By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds will bring to the South Plains today an elevated wildfire danger, making this a NO BURN DAY, but also blowing dust, which may result in areas of low visibility.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, strong winds will help push high temperatures to about 15 degrees above average.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, strong winds will help push high temperatures to about 15 degrees above average.(KCBD First Alert)

Under a mostly cloudy sky, winds at times will increase to about 25 to 35 mph. Gusts around 40 to 45 mph are likely, with gusts near 50 mph possible. The wind also will help push high temperatures to about 15 degrees above average for the end of December.

While wind speeds will diminish, tonight will remain breezy to windy, and mostly cloudy. It will get chilly with lows from the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Wind the next several days will contribute to an elevated wildfire danger. Today and tomorrow are NO BURN days.
Wind the next several days will contribute to an elevated wildfire danger. Today and tomorrow are NO BURN days.(KCBD First Alert)

Not as windy, but still windy and mostly cloudy tomorrow, Thursday. The winds over the next several days will contribute to an elevated wildfire danger. Today and tomorrow are NO BURN days.

Temperatures will take a slight dip Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will peak near 60 degrees in the Lubbock area. That is still five to seven degrees above the average for the date.

New Year's Eve day will be partly cloudy and breezy to windy. New Year's Day will be breezy and cloudy. There may be a few sprinkles or rain drops.
New Year's Eve day will be partly cloudy and breezy to windy. New Year's Day will be breezy and cloudy. There may be a few sprinkles or rain drops.(KCBD First Alert)

New Year’s Eve day will be partly cloudy and breezy to windy. I expect highs in the 60s.

New Year’s Eve night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, which will add quite a chill to the air. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s by around sunrise.

New Year’s Day, Sunday, will be breezy and cloudy. There may be a few sprinkles or rain drops but measurable rain is not expected. Temperatures will peak in the 60s with a few warmer spots in the low 70s.

Strong winds will bring to the South Plains today an elevated wildfire danger, making this a NO...
Strong winds will bring to the South Plains today an elevated wildfire danger, making this a NO BURN DAY, but also blowing dust, which may result in areas of low visibility.(KCBD First Alert)

For our latest outlook, take a look at our 10-Day Forecast. It’s available 24-7 right here on our Weather Page as well as in our KCBD Weather app. Download the app for free from your app or play store.

