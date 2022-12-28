Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Freya

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Freya KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

She loves people and gives the best hugs. She also does well with other calm dogs and would love a big comfy couch to lay on. Freya is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out our latest Pet of the Day: Meet Alison.

