Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments receive funding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court approved Critical Needs Funding for eight volunteer fire departments on Tuesday.

One of the benefitting departments is West Carlisle. Assistant Fire Chief, Kevin Henricks, says fighting fires isn’t cheap. Henricks explains it’s expensive to keep the firefighters safe.

“One air pack can run you upwards of about $4,000 and we have 15 of them in service right now,” Henricks said.

All of the equipment needed to keep citizens safe can also cost a pretty penny, and Henricks says the department is getting busier.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of calls that we’ve been running from year to year, we keep increasing every year,” Henricks said.

Calls that West Carlisle responds to include fires and car wrecks. The higher volume of calls means more use of equipment. Henrick explains it may be hard for a volunteer fire department to keep replacing old equipment or keep up with the new equipment.

“So, this funding is going to help us with equipment that we may not be able to purchase otherwise without this extra money they’re giving us, or if we do get the piece of equipment, it might take us several years to save up for it,” Henricks said. “However, this funding is allowing us to get it almost immediately.”

This isn’t the first time commissioners have helped the volunteer fire departments. County Judge Curtis Parrish explains in the past, funding has been used for new rescue equipment.

“One of the critical needs that some of this money has been going to, some fire departments are using is this new generation of JAWS - battery-operated, not hydraulic-operated, or air-compressor operated, battery-operated,” Judge Parrish said.

Henricks says last year commissioners helped with hand tools and new bunker gear. This year, West Carlisle and eight other departments told commissioners what departments were lacking.

“Basically telling them, ‘Hey we want to spend it on this, this is what we think we need the most right now,’” Henrick said. “So, we put it all together for them and gave them the prices and all that.”

Eight of the nine departments who applied were approved to spend up to $45,454.

Henricks says thanks to this money, lives will be saved in Lubbock county.

“So, out in the rural areas - that’s where we come into play,” Henrick said. “If we have to, Lubbock Fire does come out and they have come out and helped us with stuff, but we’re the first ones to respond outside the city limits.”

The benefitting departments are Idalou Volunteer Fire Department, New Deal Volunteer Fire Department, Ransom Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department, Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department, and Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department.

Judge Parrish says the ninth department is going to rework its application, so it can qualify for the grant as well.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.